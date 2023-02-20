That’s how the cookie crumbles.
Cody Middle School seventh graders Alayna Hutchison and Brookelyn Redekopp won first place in the chemistry division for their above titled science fair project at the Bighorn Basin Regional Science Fair held at Northwest College in late January.
The two learned about the science fair in GATE class and decided to enter. It didn’t take long for them to select a project – baking cookies.
“There’s a lot of gluten-free people, and almond flour is gluten-free,” Redekopp said.
“And we both like baking,” Hutchison added.
For their project, the girls baked the cookie recipe listed on back of the Nestle chocolate chip bag. They then baked it a second time, with the only change being to use almond flour in place of all-purpose.
“The almond-flour cookies spread more, rose less and were softer,” Hutchison said. “That was our hypothesis.”
They believe the cookies turned out the way they did because “almond flour has more moisture and fat,” Redekopp said.
The girls ran through the experiment two times and then prepared their display board and presentation for the fair. During the science fair, there was a lot of waiting around.
“So we basically just stood around by a board for like two hours while judges walked around, and we presented it to them when they came,” Redekopp said.
The girls said they were nervous during the presentation and felt they hadn’t done a good job. So both were surprised when it was announced they had won.
“We were shocked,” Hutchisonsaid.
The duo now moves on to the Wyoming State Science Fair on March 5-7 at the University of Wyoming.
“As Brookelyn and Alayna went through the science fair process, they learned that they both have different strengths and talents that helped them have a successful project,” GATE teacher Gretl Class said. “Both girls were apprehensive about the process at first, but once they got into their experiment and cooking, they never looked back. I’m very proud of their efforts and can’t wait to see their excitement at the Wyoming State Science Fair.”
