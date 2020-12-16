Ember Leigh Nelson was born Dec. 9, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Meredith and Arleigh Nelson of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces.
Ember joins siblings Joscelyn, 7, Elias, 6, and Justus, 3.
Grandparents are Kirby and Dari Iler, and Mark and Mary Nelson.
Ember Lemmon Thompson was born Dec. 7, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Brianna Bunker and Brady Thompson of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds.
Grandparents are Jamie and Jason Bunker, Cathy Thompson and Dennis Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.