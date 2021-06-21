As part of its monthly craft series, Cody Library will offer a program where patrons can make their own lace doily bowls 2 p.m. Friday in the Grizzly Hall. Attendees can bring their own doily or use one provided to make a little engraved clay dish for change, keys, or other small items.
The event is free, and all supplies will be provided. Patrons interested in attending can talk to the front desk staff in person or call the library at (307) 527-1880 to sign up. RSVPs are required and spots are available on a first-come, first serve basis.
