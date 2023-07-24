Northern Arapaho and Chicano artist Robert Martinez, raised on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming,  will be serving as the artist-in-residence in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Plains Indian Museum from July 24 through July 28. Each day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Martinez will demonstrate his artistic technique and chat with visitors while he works.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.