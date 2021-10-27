The Buffalo Bill Center of the West will join in the Halloween activities with its annual Hootin’ Howlin’ Halloween celebration 2-5 p.m. Friday. The event is free to the public, and the Center encourages attendees to dress in costume and wear masks.
“We are going to have some fun things for the kids,” said Emily Buckles, the Center’s interpretive specialist and natural science educator, “but we are also going to try to limit a lot of physical interactions to protect the kids and the staff.”
Center staffers are already sketching designs for their annual pumpkin-carving contest.
“The creativity from year to year goes far beyond the basic jack-o’-lantern, and we rely on our visitors to choose the best ones,” Buckles added.
Some of the Center’s resident raptors will be on tap to make appearances, and kids can lead themselves through a scavenger hunt in the Draper Natural History Museum. Plans also include several photo opportunities,
New this year, kids can enjoy the Center’s garden play area that’s been transformed into a “haunted playground.”
“We look forward to having the kids back to celebrate our Hootin’ Howlin’ Halloween Family Fun Day. We really missed this event last year,” Buckles said.
Learn more about the Center at centerofthewest.org, by calling (307) 587-4771 or by viewing its Facebook page, @centerofthewest.
