Friday, March 11th
Cody
Habitat for Humanity Groundbreaking, 10-11 a.m., New Hope Drive. Celebrate with the Gifford family as they break ground on their new home. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
It’s A Grand Night for Singing, 2:30 and 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Concert by Cody Music Club, performing Rodgers and Hammerstein II hits. Donations appreciated and benefit the Cody High School music scholarships.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, March 12th
Cody
Art Therapy Group Zoom session, 10 a.m.-noon, for questions and registration, email NewCreations.dc@gmail.com.
Cody Newcomers Club monthly meeting/lunch, 11 a.m., The Irma, Governor’s Room. Speaker will be Diane Whitlock, owner of Claire’s French Bakery.
Meeting and potluck, 6:30 p.m., Sage Creek Community Club. Corn beef and cabbage, potatoes served. Bring salad, side dish or dessert. Coffee provided. For bingo night, bring prize donations.
Sunday, March 13th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, March 14th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, March 15th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.