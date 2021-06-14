Master Gardener, Katherine Clarkson, will be at the Cody Library 1t 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, in the Park County Library’s Grizzly Hall for an informative presentation about what it takes to garden in the Wyoming climate.
Learn about weather, zones, and common problems that gardeners in Wyoming face.
Clarkson says, “I fell in love with gardening when I was a little girl and I used to help my mom in the garden. Through the years that love has continued to grow into a passion. I have been a member of Park County Master Gardeners for six years and am presently serving as president of the group.”
Clarkson is also well-known for her baking abilities and promises to bring her famous cheesecake to the presentation as well.
This presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Library or call at (307) 527-1880.
There will also be information on the Library’s website at parkcountylibrary.org.
