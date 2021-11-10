The talent pool of Wyoming songwriters is booming and it’s rising up from every corner of the state. The New York Times acknowledged this in 2013, observing WYOmericana’s rolling representation of Wyoming’s stellar songwriter scene in a full-page article, “Touring, the Wyoming Way.” Several years later, the storied artist collective rolls forward with a new lineup in the toughest touring environment of its history.
In partnership with the Wyoming Arts Council, the 7th annual WYOmericana Caravan Tour will make a seven-show jaunt through the region featuring Sarah Sample (Sheridan; trio), Aaron Davis (Hoback; duo), and Abby Webster(Wilson; solo). Artists will perform individual sets with the suspense of ad-libbed cross-band collaborations, and a closing set that includes all members of the tour on stage simultaneously, taking chances and blending talents—adding a camaraderie element absent from most modern day traveling shows.
The performance will be 7 p.m. Friday at the Powell High School Auditorium. Adult tickets are $10 and students/children are free. They are available at the Cody and Powell Chambers of Commerce, on-line at parkcountyartscouncil.org or at the door.
In an effort to make a deeper connection with both rural and urban communities on the 2021 tour, an all-ages songwriting master class, “Songcraft & Sense of Place: A WYOmericana Perspective,” will be offered for free in select markets and taught by the artists.
There will be limited venue capacities, mask requirements for venue staff, crew and musicians when not performing, among other precautions onstage and off. Concertgoers will also be encouraged to wear masks and gather responsibly with awareness for social distancing and safety measures in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The WYOmericana philosophy is to propel Wyoming’s original music scene as an artist collective, exhibiting to the world that there’s a stellar creative spark in the country’s least populated state. Past tours have featured Jalan Crossland, Screen Door Porch, The Patti Fiasco, J Shogren Shanghai’d, Canyon Kids, Sneaky Pete & the Secret Weapons, The Littlest Birds, Low Water String Band, Dauphin, Jason Tyler Burton, and Shawn Hess. The 7th anniversary of the grassroots tour since 2013 is made possible though the generous support of WESTAF, Wyoming Arts Council, Wyoming Public Media, Give’r, Buckrail, BendeRuble Sound (the tour’s traveling sound engineer), and Showdeer (poster artist). Keep your eyes peeled for real time updates via the WYOmericana Facebook & Instagram pages, and WYOmericana.com
Sarah Sample (Sheridan) is an award-winning songwriter with a “raw, graceful voice” (Salt Lake City Weekly). Performing as a trio with guitarist Dylan Schorer and drummer Fred Serna, her beautiful songs weave a trail of stories through folk, Americana and country, garnering comparisons to Sheryl Crow, The Weepies, and Bonnie Raitt.
Aaron Davis (Hoback) is chiefly known as co-founder of decade-long national touring act Screen Door Porch and his eclectic quartet Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine. The multi-instrumentalist, engineer-producer, and vocalist will stage a duo show on acoustic/resonator guitars, banjo, harmonica, and percussion along with longtime collaborator David Bundy (bass, harmony vocal). Aaron works the lesser-worn corners of the American musical fabric through an unconventional lens. Slide banjo? Detuned guitar made of metal? You bet.
Abby Webster (Wilson) has quickly established herself as an artistic force in the regional music scene, dry wit with raw honesty, the avant-garde lyricist’s songs are filled with metaphor and dark humor, though they are just as whimsical as they are visceral. Webster received a 2021 Performing Arts Fellowship in Music from the National Endowment for the Arts—a merit-based honor for an artist’s work in their field.
Sponsored locally by the Park County Arts Council funded from generous grants from the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature and from donations from people.
