CIVIL ACTIONS
RMCC Inc. and IEC Real Estate Holdings v. Park County Commissioners.; A 3:30 p.m. Thursday scheduling conference will be held. In February, the plaintiff opened a second separate case alleging they were not formally notified by the commissioners of a zoning change. The plaintiff is claiming the zoning change disrupted the investment-backed expectations of RMCC and IEC, and is accusing the county of failure to follow development standards and regulations, statutory and regulatory procedure, violating Wyoming law for continuation of existing uses, and faulty resolutions in its decision. Because of such, the plaintiff is demanding a reclassification of the zoning. The commissioners made motions to dismiss both cases, which was denied for the second case. RMCC and IEC are petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April 2019.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Chad Jones; The state is submitting a third petition to revoke probation against Jones. He is accused of testing positive for alcohol and meth, failing to report to a detox facility as court ordered, getting arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol among other charges, and failing to appear for drug testing in September. In 2019, Jones had his prior probation revoked and sentence reimposed and was required to enroll and complete the Park County Treatment Court Program per his probation terms. Upon completion of the program he was assessed 5 years supervised probation. In 2018 Jones pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, his third or subsequent offense.
State. v. Eric Metzger; Metzger has made a motion to continue his trial. The defendant is facing charges for theft of property valued more than $1,000, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. Metzger is accused of stealing $12,000 in cash from a Cody man in July 2018.
State v. Nathali Brecke; The state made a motion to continue Brecke’s change of plea and sentencing hearing. The defendant is charged with theft of property valued more than $1,000, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. Brecke has pleaded not guilty to stealing $4,439 from her employer, Technical Cowboy, in late 2018 and early 2019.
