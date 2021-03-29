Last year Easter was one of the first holidays affected by the pandemic and ensuing restrictions.
This year the various community events around the religious services are once again a go, from the Elks Club’s annual Friday Rec Center hunt to a Saturday Clark event and the traditional Easter Sunday Lion’s Club hunt at Olive Glenn Golf Course.
“We are excited to do the Easter Egg hunt this year,” Lions Club member Chad Hopkin said. “It was a long-standing tradition going back decades. It is unfortunate that COVID got us last year, but we are glad to be back this year.”
Elks Eggstravaganza
Bring a basket or borrow a plastic mesh bag to come swim, splash and dive for eggs to win prizes and toys in the ninth annual Easter egg hunt.
Free lunch is sponsored by Elks at 11:30 a.m.
Pre-registration is recommended and people can register in person at the Rec Center by April 1 to be entered in a drawing for a special Easter basket.
Due to capacity limits, participants will only be allowed to go at their registered time, which will vary depending on age group.
Clark community events
On Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the Clark Pioneer Rec Center hosts an Easter Egg Hunt and Community Spring Ding.
The Easter Egg Hunt is for youths 2-6 and 7-12, sign up from 11-11:30, hunt begins at noon. Also, $3 photos with the Easter Bunny for all ages. There are indoor carnival games for all ages 11 a.m.-3 p.m., or until all the prizes are gone. There ia a bake sale, chilli, and hot dogs for sale. At 2 p.m. will be a raffle, $1 per ticket. Also, 11-3 there is a table for local businesses to hand out flyers and business cards. All proceeds will go back to the Rec Center.
Lions Club egg hunt
The hunt is at Hole 1 at Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club. Hopkin thanked the business for again hosting the event.
The hunt will start at 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
