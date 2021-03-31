Northwest College’s 2021 Juried Student Photography Show gets underway April 6, with an artists’ reception at 6:30 p.m. in the east lobby of the Orendorff Building next to the SinClair Gallery.
The show is an annual event featuring work by students enrolled in the NWC Photographic Communication Program. It contains representative samples of the photography career options offered at NWC including portraiture, product and advertising photography, fashion photography and several others.
This year’s winners of the Board of Trustees Purchase Awards will be selected by 2012 NWC alumna and founder of Cody business Tilt/Shift Brands Megan Baumeister. The works selected for purchase will become part of the college’s permanent art collection.
Purchase categories include professional portrait, editorial/media, product advertising and digital composites.
The winners will be announced at the opening reception from 6:30-8 p.m. in the lobby of the Orendorff Building.
The Photography Show will hang in the gallery through April 30.
This event is free and open to the public. Those who attend will be required to wear a face covering and social distance. A limit of 18 people can be in the gallery space at once.
Guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.
The SinClair Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.
