Cody Middle School sixth-graders were searching for a project idea for history day when something caught their attention during one of their classes.
“We were learning about Wyoming history and the Native Americans and how they have these boarding schools that were established to try to assimilate them,” Natalie Kim said. “So we kind of wanted to dig deeper into it because we were shocked about how they were treated. It just inspired us to do a project on it.”
The idea paid off for Kim and Ava Kendrick, as they recently won second place for their documentary “Richard Henry Pratt: His Controversial Idea” at the Wyoming History Day competition at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.
The pair also won a special award for their entry that authentically told the story of a marginalized person(s) or community in Wyoming.
“I am very proud of these two sixth graders for tackling an in-depth project like History Day,” teacher Gretl Class said. “Ava and Natalie worked together to get through several problems they encountered during the research process, which helped them understand what a historian can go through in their jobs.
“They did a nice job putting together the life of Richard Henry Pratt and his new frontier of creating the Carlisle Indian Boarding School. The girls learned a lot about history perspectives and how to make a historical argument.”
Pratt was a soldier in the American Civil War and later fought in armed conflicts with Native Americans on the frontier. It was his belief that the Native American should receive an American education and be absorbed into American society. He founded and was longtime superintendent of the influential Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pa.
The duo did a lot of research for their project including watching a documentary, reading books and also articles at the McCracken Research Library at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. It took almost four months to put everything together.
“It’s fun going back into the past,” Kim said. “Just hearing about this different stuff that seems weird to us but was technically normal to them. It was kind of cool learning how it was back then.”
Kendrick and Kim decided to create their own documentary, which was a challenge early on.
“We tried to use Premiere Pro and it was very confusing,” Kendrick said. “There’s a ton of different things you had to do to make it go together. We were running out of time, so we put it into iMovie.”
The girls had about a week to get it ready in iMovie. They said it was rushed and didn’t turn out quite like they wanted. During the regional competition held in Greybull, they still managed to place second and advance to state.
After the competition, they went back in and reworked the documentary before the state contest. In Laramie, they were the first to present and were going against a few teams they hadn’t seen before.
“It was nerve racking,” Kendrick said. “We didn’t know how it was going to be.”
But then at the awards ceremony it was announced they had finished second once again.
“We were happy since we pretty much had a brand new documentary,” Kim said. “We just had more confidence.”
Kendrick and Kim are now National Qualifiers and eligible to compete at the National History Day competition at the University of Maryland this summer with students from across the nation. The pair say they won’t be attending this year, but hope to in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.