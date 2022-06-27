Above, Drew Murray (left) paints 7-year-old Jed Knutson’s face earlier in June during the CCPA Circus fundraiser. The event featured gymnastics demonstrations, face painting, a petting zoo, music, food trucks and carnival games.
Right, Pippi the Clown out of Red Lodge makes a balloon hat during the CCPA Circus fundraiser on Saturday at its gymnastics location on Blackburn Street. The event supported the CCPA Dance Company, Valor Gymnastics team and scholarships for Cody Center Programs.
