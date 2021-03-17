A mainstay in the Cody art community has now been formally recognized on a state level.
In recognition of a lifetime of work furthering the arts, Sue Simpson Gallagher was one of the five recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards, run by the Wyoming Arts Council. Her service as a curator and arts advocate is widely regarded throughout Wyoming and beyond.
“The award was one of my highlights of 2020, as I have focused my life on contributing to the arts. Art, in all its facets, has given my life such richness,” Simpson Gallagher said.
She serves on the advisory board of the Whitney Western Art Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and is a trustee of the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson. She is also a long-standing member of the Buffalo Bill Art Show committee and the Cody Public Arts Committee and recently joined the advisory board of the Studio Theatre at Cody Center for Performing Arts.
After growing up in Cody, Simpson Gallagher attended Colorado College where she studied art history. She earned a master’s degree in 19th-century American art from Columbia University in New York City.
Simpson Gallagher Gallery specializes in naturalism, featuring both Western landscape and wildlife art created by some of the most revered artists in those genres.
“These artists are of the West, are influenced by the West,” she said.
The artists in her gallery are routinely featured in museum exhibitions and other shows.
As governor, Mark Gordon is charged with nominating members for the Arts Council that chooses finalists for the awards. After finalists are chosen, Gordon gets to decide the final winners.
Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Wyoming. These awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Wyoming Arts Council will honor this year’s recipients virtually this year and in person in 2022.
Other recipients of the 2020 awards included Dr. Valerie Innella Maiers, an arts educator and scholar from Casper; John and Nancy Schiffer, arts patrons from Kaycee; and Margaret Wilson, a dancer and arts educator from Laramie.
Saddlemaker Keith Seidel was the last Cody resident to receive the award in 2018. Nominations for the 2021 awards will open in July.
Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Art Award. Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions, made in Wyoming, that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts. Special consideration will be given to nominees whose arts service is statewide.
Previous GAA recipients are not eligible for nomination, but nomination of previously unselected nominees is encouraged.
