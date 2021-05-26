Friday, May 28th
Cody
Opening Day, 5-7:30 p.m., Cody Cattle Company.
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Opening Night, 7-8:30 p.m., Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue.
Saturday, May 29th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Sunday, May 30th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, May 31st
Cody
VFW Memorial Day service, 9 a.m., Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial Day service, 1:30 p.m., Cody Wyoming Veterans Memorial Park.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, June 1st
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
