A silent auction to raise funds for the Burt Bradley Endowed Humanities Scholarship is scheduled 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday at Plaza Diane in Powell.
Held in conjunction with Plaza Diane’s Thursdays @ 5, the auction will feature more than 20 opportunities to bid on gifts and art from well-known local artists and artisans. All proceeds will go to the scholarship in memory of long-time NWC English Prof. Burt Bradley and his devotion to teaching.
Items up for auction include drawings, paintings, photographs, ceramics. as well as gift baskets and books of Bradley’s poetry. Doors will open at 4:30 pm for bidding with final bid entry by 7 pm.
According to Executive Director of the NWC Foundation Shelby Wetzel, “The Burt Bradley Memorial scholarship will assist students studying Humanities at NWC, with a preference for those enrolled in writing fields. The goal is to raise $5,000 and qualify for matching funds to complete the endowment, so the scholarship will forever honor Burt’s commitment to teaching and his passion for poetry, writing, music, and art.”
For more information, contact Rowene Weems, (307) 272-8457.
