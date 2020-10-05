Spend a weekend with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and photographer and instructor William Shepley to learn techniques and principles that will serve you for a lifetime of taking photographs. This three-day, intensive study Friday-Sunday includes a location shoot at the Hoodoo Ranch south of Cody.
The Art of Seeing photography workshop deconstructs the ingredients of photographic imagery to ascertain what makes a photo appealing and important. There are visual components, action components, historical components, and the human component. The workshop teaches how to look for these components, recognize when they are present and include them into framing and photo captures.
Recommended equipment:
• A camera with a 1.8 to 2.8 f-stop lens with a 50 to 120 mm focal length.
• Thumb drive
• Camera bag
Bring clothing suitable for any weather conditions, such as all-terrain footwear, and a rain jacket, windbreaker, and/or warm coat.
The workshop will be conducted with social distancing in mind, and students will be expected to drive themselves to the Hoodoo Ranch, approximately 13 miles south of Cody, off the Meeteetse Highway. Wearing masks is optional but recommended.
For questions concerning the workshop, contact Mary Robinson at maryr@centerofthewest.org or (307) 578-4063.
Schedule of events
Session One: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday at John Bunker Sands Gallery, Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
• A presentation on the history of photography, including an overview of the use of the camera as a documentary and artistic medium.
• A discussion of the fundamentals of the Art of Seeing, using William Shepley’s photographs as examples.
Session Two: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at John Bunker Sands Gallery and the Hoodoo Ranch
• 10:30-noon: presentation on the Art of Seeing
• Noon-1:30 p.m.: lunch on your own
• 1:30-6 p.m.: location shoot at the Hoodoo Ranch
Session Three: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday at John Bunker Sands Gallery.
• Presentation and critique of participants’ photographs from the location shoot.
Cost for the workshop is $350 per person and space is limited, so advanced registration is required.
