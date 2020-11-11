Bryant McSwine is a 42-year-old traveling musician and songwriter from Chicago. I know this because I met him on the side of the road about a quarter-mile from the West Lake Ranch.
When I arrived on the side of the road with my wife to help him, a police officer was there giving the man some cold water. We had brought him some food and Powerades, along with even more water.
It was about 85 degrees outside and he was nestled up to a guardrail under the hot sun along the Meeteetse Highway. He had a backpack and a camelback along with a few clothes and two cardboard signs in his hands promoting Kanye West’s run for president and himself as a homeless songwriter.
He told me he had been traveling the country since 2006.
McSwine started writing songs and singing at the age of 20. He is a deeply religious man and said he has been sent here by God.
McSwine was surprisingly cheerful for a man in his position.
“I’ve been all over the country, man,” McSwine said, “New York, L.A., Pittsburgh, Chicago, but the Holy Spirit sent me here to find Kanye, and I’m hoping he shows mercy to a homeless man like me, and that he gives me at least one chance to hear my music.”
After a week went by, I noticed more and more people going out of their way to help Bryant. I would see them pull over on the side of the road to give him money or water.
One man from West Ranch even asked the security guards to look after him. It was good to see the people of Cody helping him out.
Still though, when I once took him to Albertsons people were looking at him as if he had spiders coming out of his ears. They stared like they had never seen a homeless man before, and to be honest, there are not many here in Wyoming.
It was still nice to see the few locals who did help him out. Bryant helped them out as well. He made them see the good in themselves by showing him compassion, they opened their hearts and their wallets to a complete stranger and were all the better for it.
He also inspired me. It still never ceases to amaze me how far people will go for their dreams, and that is exactly what McSwine is doing. Not only standing up for his dreams, but having hope that he will finally be heard.
