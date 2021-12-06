The Cody Music Club is putting on a traditional Christmas Music program 2:30 p.m. Friday at Cody Bible Church.
There is no admission fee, but people are welcome to donate. The proceeds go the Clubs Music Scholarships for Senior High School Students who are including music in their future education. These scholarships have been presented along with other support for the music programs at Cody Schools for over 30 years. Cody Music Club is very appreciative to the Cody Bible Church for graciously allowing them to perform at their facility.
There will be about 30 members of the club performing, with three choir numbers – Lynne Rheinhardt directing the choir – and group numbers.
“The music selected is all traditional Christmas music which we know the audience will enjoy – after all the Covid restrictions we are wanting to offer some “normal” and familiar Christmas traditions,” the club release states. “Santa will be making an appearance, and we will offer boxed treats for the audience to take with them after the performance.”
If you go
What: Cody Music Club Christmas Music program
When: 2:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Cody Bible Church
Cost: Free,
donations accepted
