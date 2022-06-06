From selfies to heel kicks to taking bows, the graduates of Heart Mountain Academy celebrated graduation in style on May 27 at Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Three HMA students, Sterling Banks, Juan Esquivel and Tristan Largent, were recognized with scholarships.
“Students are happy to be here,” student speaker Banks said. “It may be stressful. It may be difficult, but we are given the support.”
Trevor Harmon led a large crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance to start things off, while principal Beth Blatt followed with an emotional welcome.
Connor Short received the HMA scholarship awarded exclusively by the academy and the staff.
“This certificate, this piece of paper, validates everything we have been working for,” Banks said. “It shows we are capable of enduring and reaching our goals.”
Future plans for the 22 graduates ranged from college to design school to undecided, and they were sent off with a touching tribute from Blatt and Banks.
Sierra Brewer led the class in the turning of the tassel.
“Imagine what we can do when we set goals we make for ourselves,” Banks said. “Nothing can stand in our way. Let the journey begin.”
