A new nonprofit in Park County is focusing on the mental health of teens and young adults.
Heart to Heart – WY received 501c3 status in July of 2021. It was founded by Thea Farrington and Cheri Kreitzmann, MS, LPC who are local to Cody and Powell respectively. The two have begun working on getting the word out about Heart to Heart.
Currently, in order to seek mental health care, people must be 18 years or older in Wyoming. Those under 18 must have their parents’ permission. In the state of Wyoming, only 12.5% of children are receiving therapy. According to a 2019 study, 18.8% of high school students seriously considered attempting suicide and 8.9% attempted suicide.
And with a recent study teen suicide among teenage girls is up 51% from 2019. So, with teen suicide rates on the rise and Wyoming being the highest per capita in suicide, the organization’s goal is to not only change the perception of mental health but also change the legislation so teens can get the help and support they need before it may be too late.
Heart to Heart is partnering on legislation so adolescents in Wyoming can get the help they need without their parents’ consent.
Heart to Heart is also collaborating with Cody High School to educate teenagers about mental health focusing on signs and symptoms to watch out for. They also are collaborating with CASA and other local partners to educate and spread the word about signs of mental illness. To support their efforts Heart-to-Heart is hosting its first fundraiser on Jan. 29, which is a one-day wellness retreat.
Heart to Heart has teamed up with local talent for their fundraiser. The wellness retreats focus is learning how to relax, rejuvenate and restore mind, bod, and soul. This fundraiser is open to individuals 13 years and older. Parental consent is required if under 18.
For more information, contact hearttoheartwy@gmail.com.
