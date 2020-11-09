The Cody Cupboard has to find a way to replace more than 15,000 pounds of food they will not be receiving this year after canceling their annual food drive.
The community event, which brings together many people to sort through thousands of pounds of food, would not be safe to hold this because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Cupboard chairman Dan Schein.
“Traditionally, the whole community comes together to bring food to the Cody Auditorium and another group sorts it,” Schein said. “In October, we met as a board and decided we could not safely continue to do that.”
It’s another way that the pandemic has changed the operations of the Cupboard. Historically, patrons of the cupboard were able to walk through its shelves and pick out what they wanted. But the pantry closed its doors to that shopping experience in March and has not reopened, instead giving pre-sorted boxes of food to clients based on household size, all in the interest of safety.
“Our main interest is to protect volunteers and clients,” Schein said. “Most of our volunteers who work there are retired and are older people. Our clients are in a wide range of age brackets...What we’ve learned in the last few months is that everyone can get it.”
The annual Christmas boxes the Cupboard produces will also look different, due to not being able to have as many volunteers working this year due to social distancing requirements.
“In previous years it was a big thing for people to help put boxes together,” Schein said. “The actual boxes themselves, but also putting food in, packing butter and green beans and things like that, like an assembly line. We can’t do that this year safely and have people be six feet apart.”
Instead, the boxes will be a little lighter, put together in a day by the volunteers who already work at the pantry.
In addition to closing their doors to the shopping experience and canceling their food drive, the Cupboard was also hit by a surge of clients and the cancelation of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger drive. The combination of the two lost food drives means the Cupboard will not receive nearly 50,000 pounds of food as they had in past years.
Even with that loss, volunteers have been able to keep the shelves stocked.
“We are not in any crisis,” Schein said. “We want the community to know we remain here and remain committed to supplying food for those in need.”
In lieu of the drive this year, the Cupboard is asking for monetary donations. Having cash lets the pantry buy food as needed, which limits the amount of sorting volunteers need to do and helps keep them socially distanced. Schein didn’t have a specific fundraising goal in mind.
“It’s not like we have a thermometer out front,” Schein said. “We don’t want anyone to feel that they have to donate. We don’t want them to feel like we’re running a campaign. We really wanted to make sure the community knows we’re still there and these are the changes we’re making to protect you, the community.”
Donations can be sent to the Cody Cupboard at The Cody Cupboard, P.O. Box 3006, Cody, WY 82414.
The Cupboard is also taking individual food donations at their drop box. Canned and pasta goods are preferred due to their long shelf lives.
The Cupboard served between 110-120 households during the summer months, and expects to see that number increase in the winter months to around 150 per month.
