Who has not witnessed something similar to the following scenario: an old-timer renovating an even older building in hopes of restoring it to its former glory? Though many times these archaic structures are bull-dozed and replaced with something decidedly cheaper, albeit uglier and flimsier, who does not admire the pain-staking effort that some take to not only save old buildings, but to restore them as well to something beautiful?
During one particular project, an aged (though still very capable) carpenter made a point to show those who were observing his work how much more skillfully the older fixtures in that particular building were made than those now available at the local home improvement store.
Then he kicked a board at his feet. “Look at this board,” he said. “Notice anything about it?” The observers stared blankly.
“There are no knots in any of this wood. When they built buildings and houses back then, the boards had to be perfect. No knots. Boards with knots were used to build barns.”
He then demonstrated the quality of the arched frame of a door, the brickwork on the walls. And he made sure that those present understood that these buildings were not for the rich or privileged, but for the common folk of that time and community. In other words, the highest quality possible was once the abiding standard, not the economic expediency of a surface facade.
Back to the present: we are now living in an era where anything from the past is either scorned or dismissed. It is indeed grievous to many, especially the old-timers who were there, to see the value-system that built this country being bulldozed. This is true not only for buildings but for so many other areas of community life: the raising of children, respect for law enforcement, and of course, education.
Which explains the pushback. When classical education has been around for over a thousand years, while its counterpart (the progressive model) has only been around for a hundred, it should not surprise anyone when the mere realization of that fact triggers some consternation. And given a product that is best described as “tinny” (to quote C.S. Lewis) in terms of its depth and substance, one begins to rethink one’s commitment to the so-called “latest and greatest.”
While the progressives were relentless in building new buildings, the rest of the country looked the other way, even though the boards had knots in them. For over six decades now, we have been “progressing” in the product we’ve been producing. Yet for so many, those older buildings are looking better every day.
We went from phonics to the “whole language” approach, even though the research has consistently and overwhelmingly shown that phonics instruction makes better readers. We went from teaching morality (including sexual morality) in our schools to a values-free, “do your own thing” approach – no judgment, you decide for yourself what is right and wrong. And we have reaped a society riddled with sexual addictions and off-the-charts (before unthinkable) brands of sexual chaos and confusion.
We went from Noah Webster to John Dewey, from the vocabulary and structure of Latin and Greek as the basis of all language study, to teaching a convoluted language arts that doesn’t even include the parts of speech anymore.
We went from teaching formal Logic as one of the core courses in a school’s curriculum to injecting hard-core, unadulterated propaganda, and then wonder why half the country really does believe it is truly compassionate to not enforce our border laws. We went from producing great thinkers to assembly-line learners who mouth the party line and want to be “cool” and accepted more than anything.
And still, in spite of all the evidence – in spite of a product that leaves much of the country’s head spinning – at least half the country remains stubbornly married to a worldview that has given us cheaper, chintzier, uglier buildings.
And so, for what years of true freedom we have left, I say, bring on the renaissance, the rebirth of classical education. Let’s restore some of those old buildings. They’re just so beautiful.
