By the end of this century, forests in the Yellowstone region will likely dwindle – if nothing is done to control carbon emissions into the atmosphere., ecologist Monica G. Turner said.
The trend of warming temperatures plus less summer rain will produce more frequent and more intense wildfires from which forests can’t recover.
That possible scenario was presented by Turner of the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a July 6 Lunchtime Expedition at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Since the Yellowstone wildfires of 1988, Turner has embarked on fire research in the park to determine if those extensive blazes sterilized soils, if invasive species would take over and if forests would recover and, if they did, how long the recovery would take. She praised the location of her research.
“Yellowstone is just such a special place,” she said. The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, with its flora and fauna, make it “one of the largest, intact, temperate landscapes in the world.”
“Forests form the backbone of the GYE” including the spruce/fir, lodgepole, Douglas fir and aspen, Turner added. And “the Greater Yellowstone is also a landscape shaped by fire.”
For the past 10,000 years, fires occurred every 100 to 300 years, she said.
Their frequency is driven by climate and hot and dry conditions and is not limited by fuels or ignitions.
“Fire was recognized by early explorers,” said Turner, citing Nathaniel Langford’s entry in his diary on Sept. 2, 1870, about four miles of dead trees along the Firehole River. Fires “have been part of the landscape for a very long time.”
Then came the 1988 fires, which left devastated areas and miles and miles of blackened timber. “The size and severity of the fires were a shock,” she said, and they were caused by very dry and windy conditions, not by historic fire suppression.
The blazes burned structures and forests of all ages and even crossed the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, said Turner, noting that burning embers can travel between one and two miles.
“The fires created a patchwork quilt,” a mosaic of complex patterns that include “brown halos at the edges” of partially burned trees as well as islands of unburned patches.
When her post-fire research began in 1989, Turner found that “the vegetation recovered really rapidly,” with a profusion of wildflowers and grasses. “Native species filled in well and surprisingly quickly” because their roots had survived and re-sprouted. Invasive species had not taken over.
Fifteen years later, many trees had emerged, displaying a “vibrant green” of post-fire regrowth, Turner said.
That return was partly due to the serotinous cones of some – not all – lodgepole pines that release their seeds after fires.
“The Greater Yellowstone forest is well adapted to its historical fire regime,” she said. “However, the fire regime is changing. The climate is getting both warmer and drier,” according to the Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment of June 2021.
Temperatures are 2.3 degrees Fahrenheit higher,
the growing season is two weeks longer, and there are more days above freezing, Turner said.
“The drier it gets, the more area burns” under the current trends, she said. Between 1961 and 1990, the interval between fires was 120 years; by century’s end, it could be yearly.
More frequent fires mean forests may not be able to recover, she said, especially if they occur in young forests before their new cones develop or if their seeds combust. In cases with shorter intervals between fires, such as 30 years, there’s nearly 80% less regeneration.
After more severe fires, there are no blackened trees to provide shade for seeds, which require time to grow.
Summer rains could counter rising temperatures, so the forests might persevere, Turner said. However, if nothing is done to curb carbon emissions, the likely scenario late in this century would include very high fire activity, along with declines in the forests’ size and a shift in their dominant species.
“By 2100, many forested areas may not recover,” she said. There will be less old growth, more young forests, more burned areas and more grasslands.
One exception could be forests in rugged terrain, which tend to be more resilient.If trends continue, for example, Yellowstone will lose its forest in the Upper Geyser Basin, she said, and other forests will decline by mid-century, becoming patchier, younger and sparser.
Regardless of those likely changes, Turner noted the park will retain its values.
“Greater Yellowstone will remain a national and a scientific treasure that continues to inspire us all,” she said.
