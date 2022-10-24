A coffin, black as the darkest of nights, stood resolute in the center of the stage, as Count Dracula, played by Andrew Rossi, entered from stage left.
He was clad in 19th century clothing, with a black cape engulfing his slender frame. From stage right, entered Dr. Abraham Van Helsing, played by Cherokee Barger, who thrust out a crucifix to ward off the menacing vampire.
It was the second dress rehearsal for the Cody Theatre Company’s production of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” which will run from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30. On Friday and Saturday, the show will begin at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s show starts at 2 p.m.
“We were thinking of something fun to do around Halloween,” director Tyler Wilde said. “And we immediately thought of ‘Dracula.’”
It is the first time the theater has put on a performance of “Dracula,” but the cast promises all who attend that “this play will suck you in.”
The production will run for approximately two hours with a 15-minute intermission, and Wilde says the production will align fairly closely with the novel.
“A lot of the production is true to the original novel, especially the gothic horror side, but we will dive into the darker side of the story,” Wilde said.
The theater’s website promises that “this adaptation of the Bram Stoker classic preserves the psychological terror and complex characterization of the original Victorian gothic novel.”
In other words, “it plays like a horror film,” Wilde said.
As such, assistant director Stephanie Parker said there is a parental advisory for the play.
“There is no nudity. There is no bad language,” Parker said. “There are just intense moments and some gore.”
“It’s not going to scare children if they’re mature enough,” Wilde added. “Some kids wouldn’t be able to understand what’s going on in some of those intense moments.”
For those unfamiliar with the story of Dracula, it is the tale of lawyer Jonathan Harker, who travels to Transylvania to transfer real estate to Count Dracula. Harker becomes a prisoner in the Count’s castle while Dracula travels to England, finding new victims. But, Dr. Abraham Van Helsing, who is convinced a vampire is at work, sets out to destroy Dracula.
Wilde said that even if an attendee has not read the novel, they will still enjoy the show.
“There will be fun little things for people who have read the book, but the story will have enough context and will make sense to the people who have never read it,” Wilde said.
The theater has been working on the play for about two months, which entailed casting the play, creating the set and starting dress rehearsals.
And, the cast — all of whom are locals and seven of whom are returning performers — said rehearsals, which started on Oct. 18, have gone well.
“For us, giving up three hours a night is fun; it’s our me-time,” said Benjamin Galagan, who plays Dr. Jack Seward.
“It’s been a welcoming environment for someone who’s new,” Barger added.
For Rossi, the dress rehearsals have been key in allowing each actor to develop his or her character.
“We like people to build their own character,” Rossi said. “Everyone is developing these characters in their own way … [and] we have people you wouldn’t expect in some of these roles.”
The cast wants to assure the community this will be one of the theater’s most unique performances to date.
“As we were starting the company up, we rolled out shows that people would recognize,” Rossi said. “[But with Dracula], we want you to drop your suspicions at the door and try to experience the show as organically as possible, [and] we want people to be captivated by the show.”
Once the curtains close on performance night, Parker hopes the community walks away knowing how talented the Cody Theatre Company is.
“We want people to see the caliber of talent that our community has and their commitment to putting on quality performances,” Parker said. “We want to show people that the Cody Theatre Company is to be taken seriously and that we’re not your average theater.”
The company looks forward to the community’s support, the cast said.
“The only way we can do this is through the community’s support,” Rossi said. “Their support helps us do future shows, and we have a lot planned for the future.”
Tickets are on sale now for $25. They can be purchased at the Cody Chamber of Commerce or on the Cody Theatre Company’s website at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/TheCodyTheatre/3349.
Tickets will also be sold at the door on performance night, though Wilde advises people to buy their tickets ahead of time.
For those still not convinced, Parker’s plea is this.
“We’ve upped the bar,” Parker said. “No matter if you’ve seen ‘Dracula’ before, you’ve never seen it this way before.”
For more information, visit www.codytheater.com.
