A new gathering space for the community is coming to Cody. By Western Hands, a group of master artisans specializing in functional Western art, is bringing together a new space next to its building on 12th Street to honor the legacy of the Cody Enterprise.
Sitting across the street from the Chamberlin Inn, the site of the new “Enterprise Plaza” marks the location of the original Cody Enterprise building that housed the newspaper during its infancy.
“We wanted to have a space for the community that would draw people in and allow for them to congregate, host activities and different events and things outside off of Main Street but still be able to access Main Street,” said BWH operations director Mary Sims.
The plaza has planters, trees and concrete benches. The work on the planters and the masonry was donated to the group. Enterprise Plaza will also include a series of plaques that detail the history of the space as well as information on the owners of the Enterprise and By Western Hands.
The group also received some funding from the Wyoming Business Council to help bring the space to life.
Dedicating the plaza to the Enterprise was the idea of former editor Bruce McCormack, who approached BWH with the idea about a year ago. The group liked the idea and ran with it.
The formal dedication ceremony is June 17 at 11 a.m. McCormack and Lynn Houze, Cody Heritage Museum director, will speak on the historical significance of the space during the dedication. After that, it will be open and available for use by the public.
“How much better could it be when you’re outside, you’ve got the beautiful bench, enjoying this beautiful weather during the summer?” said Harris Haston, BWH chair. “Gee willikers, it’s a beautiful spot to be at any time of the year.”
If you go
What: Opening of
Enterprise Plaza
When: 11 a.m.
Thursday.
Where: By Western Hands.
