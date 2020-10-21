The Northwest College Politics Club, the Student Senate and Faculty Senate invite area residents to attend a forum for NWC Board of Trustees candidates Monday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
During this virtual event, candidates who are currently running will be given the opportunity to share opening statements about their candidacies and answer questions from attendees.
For the single open Powell-area seat, incumbent Mark Wurzel is being challenged by Bill Johnson and Karen Elton. Additionally, two Cody-area seats are available, with trustee Bob Newsome running for re-election and Tara Kuipers and Richard Jones campaigning to join the board. Current Cody-area trustee Luke Anderson is not seeking re-election after serving one term.
Meeteetse-area representative Lawrence Todd, who was appointed to the NWC Board during the summer, is running unopposed. During the summer, Todd filled longtime board member Nada Larsen’s unexpired term after she moved out of the Meeteetse district, making her ineligible to serve.
Park County community members, faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend.
For those interested in attending the event, email NWC associate professor of political science Walt Jatkowski at Walter.Jatkowski@nwc.edu to request a Zoom meeting link.
Current Board of Trustees members include Carolyn Danko, Dustin Spomer (president) and Wurzel (vice president/secretary) of Powell; Anderson (treasurer), John Housel and Newsome of Cody; and Todd of Meeteetse.
To stay up to date on all upcoming events at NWC, visit nwc.edu/events/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.