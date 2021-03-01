Students at Cody Middle School celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Week from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20 by doing something nice for their peers, then posting it on their activities on a tree. Three students shared what they did and why.
Lana Koltes, 7th grade: “All week I got my friends flowers and suckers because they wanted them but they didn’t have the money, and they didn’t want to ask for them.”
Emma Kendrick, 7th grade: “I like doing kind acts because I like to make people feel good about themselves and make their day better. I gave my advisory class suckers so they could be happy.”
Cali Holeman, 7th grade: “I do kind acts to make myself and others feel better. I know that when people are kind to me, it feels good. I told somebody they looked pretty, and it made both of us feel good.”
