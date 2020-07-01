Daisy May is a one year-old Siamese who loves people. She’s a playful, affectionate kitty but likes to be the only cat. Johnny is a charismatic, 3-year-old domestic shorthair with multiple personalities. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. (PCAS photos)
