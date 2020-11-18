Friday, November 20th
Cody
Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Saturday, November 21st
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Lions Club Turkey Day Raffle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Beartooth Floral.
Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Sunday, November 22nd
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, November 23rd
Cody
Cody Events Committee presentation, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, November 24th
Cody
Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
