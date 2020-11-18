Friday, November 20th

Cody

Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.

Saturday, November 21st

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

Lions Club Turkey Day Raffle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.

Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Beartooth Floral.

Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.

Sunday, November 22nd

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, November 23rd

Cody

Cody Events Committee presentation, noon-1 p.m., Cody Club.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, November 24th

Cody

Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

