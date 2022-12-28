While much wildlife research has focused on large varieties, diminutive ones can be equally important but are often overlooked. That was one reason the curator of the Draper Museum of Natural History chose the smallest flying mammal as his study focus – bats.
Corey Anco launched the Absaroka Bat Census last summer, traipsing with a team toting heavy equipment into the high country with the aim of recording their sounds in order to identify the types that dwell there.
“They’re an indicator species,” he explained, meaning their existence can reflect a specific environmental condition. They can also signal changes in the ecosystem, and therefore serve as a way to analyze the health of that environment. He noted their roles as pollinators and insect-controllers.
“To better manage these species, we need information about their population distribution and abundance,” Anco said. “They’re a data-deficient species, which makes managing them more challenging.”
“This research fills a void in the Draper,” he added. “We need to tell their story. They’re just so … cool. They’re nocturnal, their sound calls are above the spectrum of human hearing, and they are the only fully flighted mammal. They’re fascinating.”
Anco discussed his project at the November meeting of the Pahasaka Corral of Westerners in the Irma Hotel. As head of the newest wing of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, he explained that a natural history museum has four pillars: exhibits, public programs and outreach, collections and research. To pursue the last, he chose a topic that would provide the maximum impact.
There are 18 species of bats in Wyoming, 11 of which are considered species of “greatest conservation need,” Anco said. Nine or so dwell in Park County.
“They’re susceptible to change and disturbance, and difficult to study,” he said.
For a big-picture connection, Anco described the moths that migrate up to the talus slopes of high elevations. “Grizzlies have figured out they are there,” he said, noting that one bear can consume 40,000 moths in a day, which generate 20,000 calories. Since bats eat insects, that made him wonder.
“Are bats there?” he asked. “Which ones? At what elevations? What’s their survival limit? What’s the vegetative influence?”
With many questions and no answers at the launch of the research, Anco said the team was “going in blind as bats … not that bats are blind. They have highly sensitive vision.”
Finding answers comprised the focus of the first summer’s work. Next, from that information, the team will create a habitat model that will indicate where bats might live. The third phase will involve examining the bats’ stomachs for the presence of moths.
Collecting bat data
The research equipment included two different sensors placed atop 12-foot poles for recording calls. They were installed for six to seven nights per site for a total of 130 survey nights, automatically turning on at dusk and off at dawn, Anco explained. The sites were near running creeks, “because all life needs water,” he said. “Where you find water, you find life.”
The team placed the sensors in various habitats along an elevation gradient. Each sensor weighs 20 pounds, and the team of four carried two each plus their regular hiking gear.
“We may have the highest bat sensors deployed in North America,” Anco said. “It was very labor-intensive. Your packs are heavy, 50 to 60 pounds [and carried] 10 to 16 miles per day. It was a little rough, demanding and at times brutal.”
The sensors recorded the patterns of the bats’ echolocation, their method of finding objects by reflected sounds.
“Bats have very distinct calls,” Anco said. To identify them, he employs special software that slows down the sounds and details their “wavelength signatures,” their drops in pitch and their spatial patterns.
Although the initial data awaits thorough vetting, he said, the team has confirmed the likely presence of five species: Hoary Bat, Silver-haired Bat, Long-eared Myotis, Little Brown Myotis and Long-legged Myotis. The Myotis bats constitute Wyoming Species of Greatest Conservation Need.
“We’ve seen them in different habitats and every elevation,” Anco said. “They are using alpine landscapes.”
And that elicits other questions he wants to answer – How high they will go? Is there an elevation where bats don’t live? With all that information, researchers will have a foundation for assessing environmental conditions.
“If we don’t have a baseline, how can we determine change?” Anco asked.
