Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Chad Jones, 54, warrant for probation revocation, Nov. 10
Marc Young, 41, possession of controlled substances, Nov. 15
Traffic
Driver arrested for DUI, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Nov. 8.
Silver Nissan Xterra vs. stop sign crash, US 14-16-20 E, Cody, Nov. 8.
Driver cited for revoked license, warned for failure to maintain lane, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Nov. 9
Driver cited, reason not given, 17th Street, Cody, Nov. 13.
Other
Signs stolen from an intersection, Lane 6 and WYO 295, Powell, Nov. 9.
Deputy removing deer from road, US 14A, Cody, Nov. 9.
Report of dog eating cat food on porch, County Road 3JC, Meeteetse, Nov. 10.
Report of cow being shot, Road 10, Powell, Nov. 11.
Report of people trespassing on property, Carter View Drive, Cody, Nov. 12.
Bridle bit possibly stolen from house, Poley Road, Cody, Nov. 12.
Stray dog returned to owner, Dale Drive and Skyline Drive, Cody, Nov. 13.
Report of suspicious light coming from Cedar Mountain, County Road 6WX, Cody, Nov. 13.
Dog bite reported, County Road 1AF, Clark, Nov. 14.
Body of 88-year-old woman found, Lane 7 1/2, Powell, Nov. 14.
Report of man in large coat with hands in pockets walking, Sunburst Drive and County Road 6WX, Cody, Nov. 14.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Robert Braulick, 25, warrant, No. 12
Joseph Jones, 45, breach of peace and failure to register as a sex offender- second offense, Nov. 13
Paul Klose, 45, domestic assault to cause injury, child abuse, Nov. 14
Adam Bigham, 30, probation violation and shoplifting, Nov. 16
Disturbance
Report of lots of yelling and door slamming, unable to assist, Pioneer Avenue, Nov. 15.
Traffic
Driver warned for speeding in a school zone, Sheridan Avenue, Nov. 10.
Person backed into UPS truck, 11th Street, Nov. 10.
Driver cited for speeding in a school zone, 33rd Street and Sheridan Avenue, Nov. 11.
Hit-and-run at More Burgers & Shakes, one vehicle stuck at location, suspect vehicle grayish-tannish SUV, 17th Street, Nov. 11.
White mercury Grand Marquee slid into guardrail, Tri-Power Court and 12th Street, Nov. 12.
Driver cited for red light violation and going too fast for conditions, 16th Street, Nov. 12.
2010 Subaru vs. 2018 Ford Escape crash, Elm Avenue, Nov. 12.
Two car crash near Bargain Box Clothing, 13th Street, Nov. 12.
Truck vs. dumpster, 12th Street and Elm Avenue, Nov. 11.
Driver cited for expired registration and warned for unsafe lane change, failure to update driver’s license, Beck Avenue, Nov. 13.
Silverado vs. 4Runner crash at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 14.
Delayed report of hit-and-run near Albertsons, 17th Street, Nov. 16.
Other
Report of transient person living in parking lot of Irma Hotel, Sheridan Avenue, Nov. 10.
Burglar alarm activated at Boot Barn, call cancelled, Stampede Avenue, Nov. 10.
Person reported finding missing vehicle in front of Big Horn Apartments, 29th Street, Nov. 11.
City electric requests property damage report, County Road 3CX and Sheridan Avenue, Nov. 12.
Man sleeping in vehicle behind Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors, 17th Street, Nov. 12.
Report of incessant dog barking, Kenmar Street, Nov. 12.
Report of boyfriend physically abusing girlfriend, 36th Street, Nov. 12.
Person reports they’ve been threatened by an ex, who said he was “going to finish the job,” Rocky Road, Nov. 13.
Dead deer reported in the yard, Bakken Avenue, Nov. 13.
Report of signs being blown into the street, 11th Street, Nov. 13.
Four juvenile shoplifters reported at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 13.
Burglary alarm activated at Wyoming Armory, 14th Street, Nov. 13.
Funeral escort to Riverside-Graham, 19th Street, Nov. 14.
Request to file a theft report of around $727 at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 15.
Neighbor dog reportedly attacked own dog, call canceled, Pioneer Avenue, Nov. 15.
Report of neighbor dog barking again, East Carter Avenue, Nov. 16.
Dog barking again for two hours nonstop, Sheridan Avenue and 29th Street, Nov. 16.
