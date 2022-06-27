The Rotary Club of Cody, along with the help of volunteers from the community, embarked on a cleanup of 13 parks around Cody on June 17, including City, Mentock, Glendale, Dacken, Hugh Smith, and River View parks. Teams also cleaned up a few walking trails around Cody.
This was the first of what the Rotary Club hopes to be a new annual tradition – a way to clean up parts of the community and raise funds. Before Covid, the club raised money with the well known Rotary Show performance.
“After Covid, it was really a challenge to pull it off, and so we decided we needed to think about something different,” said Rotarian James Klessens. “So we got to thinking about, as Rotarians, could we come together as a community for a day ... and identify a number of things we can do in the parks?”
The Rotary Club decided to plant flowers, rake around trees, tidy up the gravel around swing sets, tighten up the bolts, nuts and screws on playground equipment and pick up trash.
The club got local organizations and businesses to sponsor the event, which helped them raise around $25,000.
At City Park where volunteers gathered before splitting up to different parks, Klessens told the crowd that the City of Cody takes good care of the park but the cleanup was a chance to spruce things up.
Around 40 to 50 volunteers and Rotarians helped with the cleanup.
“The message [the Rotary Club] has tried to perpetuate in the community is that this is our community and we all ought to take care of it,” Klessens said. “Yes, we pay the city to do things for us, and they do, but there just comes a point where we have to take some responsibility as citizens of the town.”
Many of the volunteers and Rotarians who came out said “one of my hobbies is picking up trash.”
Sara Commons does a lot of walking around town and she always carries trash bags with her so she can pick up any trash she finds.
“I just like where I walk to look nice,” Commons said.
At River View Park near the Paul Stock Nature Trail, Suzie Wooten was tasked with cleaning up around the bases of trees.
“It just feels nice to help out and make parks look nicer for when people come,”Wooten said. “And it’s nice to be out in the fresh air.”
A local passerby who recently moved to the Cody area was pleased that locals were taking care of the parks.
“Some people don’t realize how beautiful this place is, and they just trash it,” Wendy Cole said. “[But] community is about volunteering.”
Before volunteers fanned out, Klessens thanked those who came out.
“It shows me a lot that people are volunteering their time [and] taking time off work to help improve the community,” Klessens said.
Klessens also promised that the cleanups will continue in the future.
“Today is icing on the cake,” Klessens said. “Next year, we’ll build the cake [by] building things, painting and doing more intensive projects.”
“It’s easy to drive up and down the street and say ‘oh, what a pretty town,’” Klessens added. “But, it’s a lot easier to say that when you’re part of the reason it is prettier because you’ve done something to make it better.”
For more information on the Rotary Club of Cody, visit https://www.facebook.com/codywyrotary/.
