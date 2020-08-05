Friday, August 7th

Cody

Final show: Wild West Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.

Screening of “Free Burma Rangers: A Family Brings Hope to the Front Lines,” 6 p.m., Big Horn Cinema.

Famous and Infamous Women of the West: The Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.

Saturday, August 8th

Cody

Buffalo Bill Youth Fishing Derby, registration starts at 8 a.m., Buffalo Bill Reservoir.

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.

Walk to End Alzheimers, starts 10:30 a.m., drive or walk by Cody Regional Health Promise Garden.

Screening of “Free Burma Rangers: A Family Brings Hope to the Front Lines,” 6 p.m., Big Horn Cinema.

Compete for a Cause, 7 p.m., City Park.

Famous and Infamous Women of the West: The Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.

Sunday, August 9th

Cody

Dave Eubank speaks, 10:30 a.m., Streams of Life.

Screening of “Free Burma Rangers: A Family Brings Hope to the Front Lines,” 5 p.m., Big Horn Cinema.

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, August 10th

Powell

Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, August 11th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Famous and Infamous Women of the West: The Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.

