Friday, August 7th
Cody
Final show: Wild West Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Screening of “Free Burma Rangers: A Family Brings Hope to the Front Lines,” 6 p.m., Big Horn Cinema.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: The Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.
Saturday, August 8th
Cody
Buffalo Bill Youth Fishing Derby, registration starts at 8 a.m., Buffalo Bill Reservoir.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Walk to End Alzheimers, starts 10:30 a.m., drive or walk by Cody Regional Health Promise Garden.
Screening of “Free Burma Rangers: A Family Brings Hope to the Front Lines,” 6 p.m., Big Horn Cinema.
Compete for a Cause, 7 p.m., City Park.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: The Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.
Sunday, August 9th
Cody
Dave Eubank speaks, 10:30 a.m., Streams of Life.
Screening of “Free Burma Rangers: A Family Brings Hope to the Front Lines,” 5 p.m., Big Horn Cinema.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, August 10th
Powell
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, August 11th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Famous and Infamous Women of the West: The Cody Monologues, 7 p.m., Studio Theatre at CCPA.
