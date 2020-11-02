Two new exhibitions are on view at the Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery Nov. 3-28. In the Main Gallery, Bowler Flats: Images of the Past West features’ bronze sculptures by Mary Michael and block prints by Dana Zier. The North Gallery will highlight five artists who are Guild members in a Welcome Wall exhibition. The artists include: Heidi He Does It, Judy Liner, Randall Rasmussen, Debbie Simonich and Lee Walker.
Bowler Flats is the wild northern desert of Wyoming and southern Montana that nestles up to the foothills of the Pryor Mountains. The rugged terrain holds wild flowers, open prairie, and sagebrush. Wildlife is abundant. There are incredible rocky cliffs, canyons, and unsurpassed beauty of the west. From the foothills of the Pryors, spreading to the west is a large flatland area that once hosted herds of buffalo, Native American trails and later, early homesteaders such as Dana Zier’s ancestors. Now overrun with windmills, the story of Bowler Flats is told through the art created by these two women; Dana Zier’s linoleum reduction prints and Mary Michael’s sculpture of western life.
Welcome Walls highlight the work of five Guild member artists: Heidi He Does It and Lee Walker from Red Lodge; Randall Rasmussen from Billings; Debbie Simonich from Fishtail, Montana, and Judy Liner from Powell, Wyoming. Each artist has a different style and approach to the art they create. The mediums used are also diverse and include gouache, mixed media, watercolor, pastel, oil, and acrylic paint.
