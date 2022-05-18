For the seventh year, Wyoming State Parks is partnering with state and federal partners in celebration of a program instituted in 2016 during the National Park Service’s 100th year anniversary.
As part of this effort, Wyo Parks will sponsor and promote “Every Kid in a Park.”
The “Every Kid in a Park” program provides every fourth grader nationwide the opportunity to obtain a pass that grants the student and their family free admission to more than 2,000 federally managed lands including national parks, monuments, forests, wildlife refuges and more.
Fourth graders, as well as parents and educators, can get passes by visiting the program’s website at everykidoutdoors.gov.
As a complement to the federal program, Wyo Parks will honor the “Every Kid in a Park” passes through Aug. 31. Passes are good for free entrance/day use at any Wyoming state parks, historic sites or recreation areas.
For more information, contact Wyo Parks Headquarters at (307) 777-6323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.