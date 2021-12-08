Friday, December 10
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Cody Gun Show, 5-8 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
Saturday, December 11
Cody
Craft fair, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Senior Center. Vendor space still available at $35 per table. Set up on Friday, 3-5 p.m. A percentage of the proceeds are donated back to the Center. For more information, call Donna at (307) 587-6221.
Cody Gun Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody VFW.
Cody Newcomers Club, 11 a.m., monthly meeting/lunch at the Irma Hotel Governor’s Room. Christmas gift exchange/$20 limit. Guest are welcome.
Santa House, 3-6 p.m., City Park. People are encouraged to bring cameras. Let the elf know when you arrive to get a printed photo. Bring a letter to Santa during the visit or drop it into the Santa House Mailbox and an Elf will deliver it.
RMDT’s 24th annual Nutcracker Ballet, 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
Sunday, December 12
Cody
Cody Gun Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Santa House, 1-4 p.m., City Park.
RMDT’s 24th annual Nutcracker Ballet, 2 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, December 13
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, December 14
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
