Friday, July 23

 

Cody

Supaman performs, gates open 5:30 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.

Virtual Heart Mountain Pilgrimage kickoff event, 6 p.m., heartmountain.org/visit/events/pilgrimage/.

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.

Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.

 

Saturday, July 24

Cody

Virtual Heart Mountain Pilgrimage, all day, heartmountain.org/visit/events/pilgrimage/.

Elks Chili Cook-off, starts 9 a.m., chili tasting at noon, Cody Elks Lodge Lawn. Proceeds benefit veterans programs.

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot. 

Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.

Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.

 

Sunday, July 25 

Cody

Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.

Suzy Bogguss performs, 8-10 p.m., City Park bandshell.

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

 

Monday, July 26 

Cody

Wild West Troopers Extravaganza, 7 p.m., Spike Vannoy Field.

Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.

Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.

Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

 

Tuesday, July 27

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Powell

Park County Fair free admission day, all day, Park County Fairgrounds. Grandstand event is pig mud wrestling.

