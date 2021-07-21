Friday, July 23
Cody
Supaman performs, gates open 5:30 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Virtual Heart Mountain Pilgrimage kickoff event, 6 p.m., heartmountain.org/visit/events/pilgrimage/.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Saturday, July 24
Cody
Virtual Heart Mountain Pilgrimage, all day, heartmountain.org/visit/events/pilgrimage/.
Elks Chili Cook-off, starts 9 a.m., chili tasting at noon, Cody Elks Lodge Lawn. Proceeds benefit veterans programs.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Sunday, July 25
Cody
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Suzy Bogguss performs, 8-10 p.m., City Park bandshell.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, July 26
Cody
Wild West Troopers Extravaganza, 7 p.m., Spike Vannoy Field.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cody Theatre.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, July 27
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Powell
Park County Fair free admission day, all day, Park County Fairgrounds. Grandstand event is pig mud wrestling.
