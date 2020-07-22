The beer garden stayed open and that was enough to keep people at the Stampede grounds – dancing, laughing, drinking – while cowboy songs and rock ’n’ roll rang out from a flatbed trailer.
A hard seltzer fell off the makeshift stage, punching a hole in its side and prompting a concerned concert-goer to chug it. When the tab was popped, anyone within a two-yard radius got a healthy coating of grape hard seltzer, the perfect accessory for any outfit.
Kenny Feidler doesn’t usually play big concerts without the rest of his band, The Cowboy Killers. The South Dakota resident does play house shows when he’s traveling light as he was when he visited Yellowstone National Park with his family last weekend.
An amp, two lights and a microphone on a stand were the only items accompanying his vintage guitar in a concert that was thanks to Nikki Tate, part of the rodeo company that has put on the Cody Nite Rodeo for the last decade and a half.
“I’m a city kid that just wanted to go rodeo,” said the Baltimore native. “I did for a long time because I loved it, and I just wrote songs about it as I went.”
Feidler stopped rodeo in 2018, with his music career and family his new focus. Later, after 28 million streams of his songs and 78 countries on tour, he wants to concentrate on being honest.
“I try to make something that really means something to me,” he said. “It’s really lucky. A lot of folks, they’re way better musicians and haven’t been able to get the jump that I’ve been able to get. I’m pretty fortunate. I try not to waste it.”
Tate walked around the crowd, which had grown from 30 people to 70, holding a paper bag, asking for a couple bucks from each person to pay for the impromptu concert. Feidler brought out his hats and koozies halfway through his set.
“Hats are $20. If you want something, just put the money in the box,” he said. “I trust you guys.”
