CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) encourages businesses across Wyoming to hire our nation’s veterans. DWS has many services and programs to support employers interested in hiring veterans, and to support veterans transitioning into the workforce.
DWS has 20 Workforce Centers across Wyoming where veterans may access assistance. The Workforce Centers offer employment and training services to veterans on a priority basis, meaning that a veteran may access a service or resource earlier in time than a member of the general public. Workforce Center staff stand ready to provide career guidance, assist with job searches and resume writing, provide skills assessments, supportive services and training support to all eligible veterans.
DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley says the agency places a high priority on supporting the nation’s veterans. “Whether it’s hosting a job fair with priority access for veterans or supporting veteran-friendly employers, we are always focused on helping those who have given so much to our country and our communities,” Cooley said. “Veterans looking to re-enter the job market have incredibly valuable transferable skills, and it’s our job to help them harness those skills and find a career opportunity that is both meaningful and pays well.”
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services strives to serve all Wyoming jobseekers and to support a thriving workforce and economy. To learn more about DWS programs and services offered across the state, please visit: wyomingworkforce.org.
