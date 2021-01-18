Wyoming’s Division of State Parks and Historic sites is offering early bird discounts on annual day-use permits through Feb. 15.
Resident day-use passes are discounted to $42 (regularly $48) and non-resident permits are available for $89 (regularly $96).
“This is a good deal” states Dave Glenn, deputy director. “At this discount, along with the purchase of an annual camping pass, our visitors will break even after seven nights of camping at Wyoming’s State Parks.”
There are also several changes to the reservation system and availability of reservable campsites for the 2021 season.
“Last year, for the busy summer season, we moved to almost every campsite requiring a reservation. Many residents appreciated this move, however, some residents spoke out and said they would still like to see more first-come, first-serve campsites. We listened,” said Deputy Director Nick Neylon. “This coming year approximately 344 first-come, first-serve sites will be available statewide. For example, Keyhole State Park will have 78 first-come, first-serve sites and Boysen State Park will have 93.
A reminder that residents can reserve campsites 120 days in advance.
“We have seen consistent annual increases in visitation and last year Wyoming’s State Parks saw a large increase,” states Glenn. “With outdoor recreation use on the rise, we believe this trend will continue and encourage residents to reserve their favorite summer campsites early.”
2021 Reservation Season Dates:
Oct. 1 – April 30: All campsites are first-come, first-serve only (no reservations needed)
May 1 – Sept. 30: Reservation Season
Visitors can reserve Sites and buy permits online at wyo-park.com or permits can be purchased at any of WyoParks’ selling agent locations across the state.
