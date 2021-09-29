There is no better way to celebrate fall then with a good book and the Park County Library is the place to find that book and much more. October is filled with fun activities at all three libraries.
Park County Library is excited to announce the unveiling of the Park County Storywalk on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Please join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony as we celebrate our Storywalk. The Storywalk will start at the new gate in the outside children’s space at the Cody Library and lead up the path to the Outreach garden, bench and pond. We have a fun morning planned with stories, fun activities, and appreciation, to everyone that made this possible. Please join us for the wonderful event as we all join in and read the first story with our special guest Lyla.
Park County Library once again will have a Literary Pumpkin event, decorate a pumpkin as one of your favorite Literary Characters and we will display it the week of October 25-30.
Friends of the Powell Library will be hosting a Saturday morning Book Sale on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m.-noon in the Powell Library parking lot. Come fill up a bag for $5, there will be an amazing assortment of books to select from.
Friends of the Powell Library will be hosting a Murder Mystery Night at the Library on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase at the Powell Library, for more information please contact the Powell Library.
Join us for an author talk at the Cody Library on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. with Curtis Parson, as he discusses his new book, “Memoirs of Mayhem.”
Visit the Meeteetse Library on Monday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. for the first in a series of talks on retirement. On Tuesday, Oct. 12th at 10 a.m. for Coffee Talk with library director at the Meeteetse Library.
Cody Library is hosting an After-Hours Nerf Wars for Teens on Saturday, Oct. 16, 5-8 p.m. Every Wednesday afternoon, the teen space will host Homeschool Hour from 2-3 p.m. Stop by the Teen Library Tuesday afternoons at 4 for craft time. An after-school teen movie will be showed on Oct. 15 in the teen space at 2:15 p.m. Join the Teen Library for Scary Read Aloud on Oct. 18 and 25 at 4 p.m. Teens can also stop by the Cody Library on Oct. 29, 2:30-4 p.m. to make Franken toys.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m., to discuss “Elementary She Reads” and the Wednesday Book Discussion on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. will be discussing “The Hunted Hare.” Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion. We also have Silent Book Club Friday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m.
If you are interested in writing, stop by the Cody Library on Oct. 4 and 18 at 4 p.m. for our writing group.
Yoga class at the Cody Library will be on Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m. in the Grizzly Hall and is free and open to all.
Adult Craft at the Cody Library will be Friday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m., join us for making fabric pumpkins.
Cody Library will be presenting the film “A Noble Pursuit” with filmmaker Leigh Reagan Smith on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
There is always lots of activities for the kids. Join the Cody Library for a special Sleepytime Stories on Monday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m., author Lyn Mortensen will be reading form her latest book. Cody Library also offers Homeschool hour for kids and teens every Wednesday. Cody Library offers toddler time every Monday at 10 a.m., Storytime on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. Screen free time at the library every Thursday afternoon.
Lonestar League 4-H is hosting a fun plant craft for kids on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 3:45 p.m., preschool to 5th grade is invited to come and learn about plants. Kids can join Lego time at the Cody Library on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m., kids can make Owl Art in the children’s area. Join the Cody Library on Friday, Oct. 29 for some Halloween fun.
Just a friendly reminder that the library will be closed Monday, Oct. 11 for Columbus Day.
