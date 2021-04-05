Park County Libraries are kicking off National Library Week this week. The libraries will be celebrating at each location and on social media. To help celebrate National Library week, the Cody Library will host an afternoon program with photographer Ron Everhart. Join Everhart Saturday at 2 p.m. as he presents a slideshow of photos of the Beartooth Mountains.
The libraries have new website that is easier to navigate and use to find information. Go to parkcountylibrary.org to learn about the digital resources and programs coming up.
Park County Library is celebrating D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything And Read) Day on April 12, the birthday of author Beverly Cleary. Visit the library and celebrate the importance of reading. The libraries are encouraging everyone to share on photos of them dropping everything and reading on the library Facebook page.
Sleepytime Stories are back at the Cody Library, starting in April. The first Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m., bring the whole family to enjoy stories by the fireplace and end the evening with a special treat. Children’s librarian Holly Baker will delight everyone with wonderful stories. Patrons are also welcome to wear their pajamas and bring their favorite pillow and stuffed animal.
The Cody library will be hosting a teen Nerf war on Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for 6th -12th graders. There are only 10 spots available, so make sure and sign up early for this fun event. Teens can sign up at the Teen Room or by calling (307) 527-1889.
Tech wizard Chris Beyeler will be offering tech help at the Cody Library. Sign up by calling (307) 527-1880 to make an appointment for help Monday and Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and receive some one-on-one time with Chris. This is a great chance to get answers to computer questions.
The library will be offering a special author Zoom reading with children’s author Todd Tarpley on April 23 at 10 a.m. Visit any of the three libraries to listen live or request a Zoom link and participate from home.
Come have some fun during adult craft time at the Cody Library. Come to the library on Friday, April 23 at 2 p.m. to learn to make no-sew T-shirt bags. Please call the Cody Library at (307) 527-1880 and sign up to make your own t-shirt bag.
The Cody library is hosting another “Life Around the World” book discussion. Join the group on Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m. for a lively discussion of the latest book choice, “Last Moon Dancing.” Swing by the Cody Library and pick up a copy of the book and join in as librarian Nicholle Gerharter leads the discussion.
On the last Friday of the month at 3:30 p.m., stop in at any library and join us for Silent Book Club. It’s a great chance to share what you are reading or see what others are reading, then take time to find a quiet spot and read.
Remember to check out the library Facebook pages and website to find out when Storytime and other activities are happening at your local library. See you there.
