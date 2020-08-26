Uchenna Ahanonu was born Aug. 20, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Cathryn and Albert Ahanonu of Worland.
She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
Uchenna joins sibling Grace, 6.
Grandparents are Gard and Brenda Ferguson, and Elia and Edith Ahanonu.
Eva Acott was born Aug. 21, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Yana Novozhenina and Joe Acott of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.
Eva joins sibling Jacob Rooney, 2.
Hailey James Kosmann was born 7:07 p.m. Aug. 12, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Kristina and Scott Kosmann of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Hailey joins siblings Christian, 9, and Isaac, 7.
Jersey Laylah Doane was born Aug. 3, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Erika Gukeisen and Daniel Merideth.
She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces.
Jersey joins siblings Dylan Doane, 22, Ryan Mitchell, 16, Morgan Doane, 9, Isiah Doane, 8, Alexandria Merideth, 10.
Grandparent is Fred Doane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.