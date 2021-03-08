The Cody Country Art League is giving children the chance to be involved in the arts.
“We are gearing up for kids classes again here at the Art League,” said CCAL director Rene Huge. “In April we are offering a ‘teaser’ class to our up-and-coming Art Camp we are introducing this summer – ‘Art Lab!’”
Classes will be offered for youth in kindergarten-second grade, third through fifth grade, and middle and high school.
“We are very excited to have kids classes again and offer a place where the youth in our community can continue to cultivate their creativity in a fun environment,” she said.
The teaser, Art Lab for Kids!, is April 24. All materials are provided. Instructor Tiffani Jackson will have the children rotate though a variety of “art stations” exploring different mediums and techniques, all while cultivating creativity. Children who are currently in kindergarten-second grade will be in the morning session 9 a.m.-noon while third-fifth graders 1-4 p.m and cost $35 ($31.50 members).
Other upcoming classes:
Observational Drawing Part II is for students who have already taken the intro class. This class will introduce cross-hatching and additional shading techniques, helping students draw what they see, not what they know. It will be Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon and cost $45 ($40.50 members).
Bring in spring with a celebratory Solstice Soul Flags class with whimsical artist Tiffani Jackson. A personal, creative and colorful approach to making your very own soul flags. Class is March 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and begins with a brief inspirational mediation. Cost is $45 ($40.50 members).
Dolly Frerichs-Stuber leads a mom tribute watercolor class, a great opportunity to share time with your mom or daughter or paint something special for her. It will be May 8, 10 a.m.-3p.m. and cost is $65 ($58.50 members).
More dates will be announced for classes in mosaics, stained glass, and alcohol inks as well as a master class with Buffalo Bill Art Show artist M.C. (Mike) Poulsen. Call or come by Cody Country Art League for more information or to sign up. CCAL is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and is located next to the visitor’s center at 836 Sheridan Ave., downtown Cody.
