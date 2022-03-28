The University of Wyoming’s incoming fall 2022 class will be welcomed with a new approach this year.
No longer is there June orientation. Instead, students are invited to attend Admitted Student Days – one-day events where they can start the class registration process; learn more about campus resources, scholarships and financial aid; find out who is hiring when they arrive in the fall; and check out campus.
Admitted Student Days are April 8, April 15 and May 20. More information is available at uwyo.edu/admitted.
To round out the student onboarding experience, Saddle Up is new this year. It is a required college prep camp Aug. 14-19, the week before fall classes begin, designed to be a great way for students to learn more and prepare for the ins and outs of academics and college life.
More information can be found at uwyo.edu/saddleup.
