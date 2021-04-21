The Park County Libraries will be streaming children’s author, Todd Tarpley as he does a live virtual reading of some of his books on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
The Cody Library is streaming the event in Grizzly Hall. Children will get to ask the author a few questions after the readings and there will be a special in-person craft afterwards with the staff of the Children’s Library.
Todd Tarpley’s books have been featured in The New York Times, and his 2019 book, “Naughty Ninja Takes a Bath,” spent several days as the No. 1 children’s book on Amazon. Tarpley is also known for working with big name illustrators, such as Marc Brown, Guy-Rees, and John Rocco. He is currently writing for Dr. Seuss Enterprises in celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of Dr. Seuss’s classic book, “The Lorax.”
Tarpley’s most recent book, “Oh the Lavas That Flow,” was released March 8. In the story, readers can take a trip around the world with The Cat in the Hat and discover the history of volcanoes.
This event is free and open to the public. Children will get a virtual interaction with the author as he reads to them and answers some of their questions, then they will get to do a ninja craft after the Q&A session is over.
