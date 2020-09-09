Evelyn Mabel Rose Motsch was born Aug. 31, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Amber and Michael Motsch of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Evelyn joins siblings Madalynn, 17, Maighan, 13, Mia, 11, Aurora, 4, Eliza, 3, and Gwendolyn, almost 1.
Grandparents are Mike and Cheryl Motsch, and Cynthia Tracey.
Raven Patricia Flowers was born Sept. 2, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Doty Marie Flowers and Marcus Dean Flowers of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces.
Raven joins siblings Evan James Barker, 23, Fiona Colling Barker, 14, and Brandon Szandor Flowers, 14.
Grandparents are Steve Colling and Mary Colling, the late Patricia Lester and the late Gary Martin.
Lakota Michael Reeves was born 8:55 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Karma Hill and Kyler Reeves of Powell.
He weighed 1 pound 8 ounces and was 12.7 inches long.
Grandparents are Stefanie Hill and Kendra Demoney.
Azura Grace Prell was born 6:33 a.m. Aug. 31 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Jaelee and Devon Prell of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Azura joins siblings Odessa, 8, and Luna, 14 months.
Amidala Alden was born Sept. 4, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Marita Greenfield and Jaxon Alden of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Amidala joins siblings Reid, 3, and Persephani, 1.
Grandparents are Jeffrey Alden, Jessi Lazar, Lowell Greenfield and Lirio Greenfield.
Astrid Heron was born Sept. 6,2020 at West Park Hospital to Cora Weinand and Paul Heron of Lovell.
She weighed 10 pounds 3 ounces.
Astrid joins siblings Nakia Heron, 12, Daizy Weinand, 9, Braelin Heron, 8, Brooklin Heron, 8, and Canyon Weinand, 6.
Grandparents are Dale Ricks, Dickie Heron and Laura Heron.
