In 2022, the chances of a Wyoming resident winning a chance to hunt one of 20 female or calf bison was just 10.36%. The chances of hunting one of 100 bulls was even smaller at 8.87%, according to Wyoming Game and Fish.
Cody resident Arnold Mollet is used to being on the losingside of those odds. And while he continued to put in for Wyoming Game and Fish’s random bison tag drawing each year, he knew that, at age 80, his opportunities to take advantage of it were diminishing.
“I was very excited when I found out I had drawn a bison tag,” Mollet said. “But my first thought was ‘I’ve got to try to get in better shape.’ I’m not 60 or 70 anymore, but I’m still pretty healthy and active, and able to climb on a horse. So let’s go! It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
After several trips to the hunt area north of Jackson Hole throughout the late summer, fall and winter of 2022, Mollet finally claimed his cow bison in mid-December. He said it was a rewarding and challenging hunt he’ll remember for years to come.
“Just being able to draw the tag and go on the hunt was exciting for me,” he said. “It was exciting to just see them and be within 50 yards or 75 yards of those beautiful animals. I thought to myself, ‘Even if I don’t get one, at least I’ve had the experience.’”
Mollett, like many eager bison hunters, arrived at the hunt area on the first day of the season, Aug. 15. His first encounter with the animals taught him the bison would not make the hunt an easy one.
“I saw bison on day one, but they hadn’t moved into the area where it was legal to hunt,” Mollett said. “There was no fence or formal line of where it was legal or where it wasn’t, but they just had this intuitive sense of where it was safe for them to be, and they never crossed that line. The hardest part was just finding them in an area where it’s legal to hunt”
Mollett returned a month later and experienced the same challenges.
“I encountered a huge bull, and I was within 50 yards of being legal to shoot him,” he said. “All of a sudden, he looked right at me, turned away and ran. He went a couple yards and started grazing again, and that was the end of that.”
By the time Mollett went out on his third excursion in mid-December, time was running out.
The hunting season ended on Jan. 31, he said.
In addition, the third trip brought severe below-zero temperatures and several feet of snow, Mollett said. He made this trip on horseback with Tag ’N Drag, a guide and retrieval service.
After six miles of trudging through the snow on horseback, Mollett finally had the perfect shot, and he took advantage of it.
“I shot her and the rest of the herd ran off, but she just stood there,” he said. “She then started moving over the hill and my guides got nervous because they didn’t want to drag her back over the hill. So I gave her a second shot in the neck, and that was that.”
In the butcher shop, the cow had a hanging weight of 498 pounds, guaranteeing Mollett a lot of bison meat in the future.
“I already got my antelope and deer this year, and the bison was just the icing on the cake,” he said
Mollett said patience was key throughout the experience, both in waiting for a tag and in the actual hunt itself. But for him, the wait was worth it.
“It was just a great experience,” he said. “I’m so glad I was able to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.