Interested in seeing how the sausage gets made? Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.) wants high schoolers to come to D.C. for the fall and work in the Capitol.
“Not many people can say they’ve worked on the Senate floor – the page program gives students a front row seat to see history in the making while gaining real work experience,” Enzi said in a release.
Pages make deliveries across the Capitol, bringing mail and bills to the Senate floor. While in D.C., students will take classes in the page dorm before heading to work in the Senate. On the weekends, the Page Program takes students around D.C.
“It’s really the opportunity of a lifetime,” Dianne Kirkbride, a spokesperson for Sen. Enzi, said. She said students from Wyoming have gone on to work in D.C., for nonprofits and into the military.
Recent CHS graduate Teagan Thompson was in the Page Program in the Spring of 2019. She spoke of long days, starting at 5:30 a.m. and going until 6 p.m. or later, but gave it a glowing endorsement.
“There are pros and cons with it like anything,” she said. “I missed my family and friends ... but it’s a great opportunity. I’ve got friends I can stay with across the country and one of my best friends from the program is coming to stay with me this summer.”
Thompson also said that she got to meet several celebrities who came as guests of the senators, including Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, and Patrick Dempsey. Beyond that, though, she said it was cool to see these high-powered politicians “off-camera.”
“You get to know them as people, not just as politicians,” Thompson said. “I remember Sen. [Cory] Booker, he would always come over and joke with us, try to get us to break the rules. He was just a funny guy. You don’t see that on camera.”
Applications are limited to high school juniors and those students must have at least a 3.0 GPA. Some meals are provided, and students get a stipend to cover the cost of living. The program hasn’t said what changes, if any, may be made due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Interested students should visit enzi.senate.gov for more information. Questions can be directed to Dianne Kirkbride at (307) 772-2477 or Dianne_Kirkbride@enzi.senate.gov.
